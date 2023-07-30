Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Buxton, North Carolina, USA

This image shows the remaining of the rail that was used in 1999 to move Hatteras Lighthouse back to its present location on the land. The lighthouse was moved 2,900 feet (883 m) in 23 days and now lies 1,500 feet (453 m) from the seashore.

The Outer Banks are a wonderful area to visit, particularly in the winter when few people are around. I visit the area once a year and have visioned this image several times. It was raining the morning I took this photo, but the forecast suggested it could clear up.

The meteorological situation at the Outer Banks can change very fast, so you should always take forecasts with hope more of as a certainty. In the end, however, the rain stopped just when the sun rose. I placed the tripod over the rail in the water and used a 10-stop ND filter. I was lucky that now big waves came over the 2 minutes exposure.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now