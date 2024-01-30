    Search
    Dzukou Valley, Kohima, Nagaland, Northeast India
    By Puneet Verma

    Tucked in the heart of Nagaland is this mystical valley full of bamboo foliage, rolling hills and dead trees.

    You get to trek for kilometres before you reach the base camp for the night stay. Especially during the rainy season, the place becomes ethereal due to greens and fog galore.

    I am sharing one such frame from my visit to the place last year, as these dead trees and foliage showed up through dynamic fog.

    @thruthatlens


