Dzukou Valley, Kohima, Nagaland, Northeast India

Tucked in the heart of Nagaland is this mystical valley full of bamboo foliage, rolling hills and dead trees.

You get to trek for kilometres before you reach the base camp for the night stay. Especially during the rainy season, the place becomes ethereal due to greens and fog galore.

I am sharing one such frame from my visit to the place last year, as these dead trees and foliage showed up through dynamic fog.

@thruthatlens

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now