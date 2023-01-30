    Search
    Gnarly Tree, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA

    Canyonlands is Utah's largest national park. The Green and Colorado rivers split the park into three major districts: Island in the Sky, The Needles, and The Maze
    Bruce Hucko
    Nikon D850
    Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8
    f/11, 1/250s, ISO 400
    On a cold February afternoon, I left the Moab elementary school, where I work as Art Coach and saw dark clouds billowing above the town. With camera gear and extra snow gear already in my truck, I drove up to I-Sky. Unfortunately, the Green River Overlook – my favorite – was closed. I later found out the NPS was searching for a missing person in the snowstorm!

    The wind was drifting the snow everywhere. The roads were icy and covered in layers of snow. I drove partway to Grandview Point but decided to turn around. While making my 6-point turn on the narrow road, I was momentarily stuck. While shifting into 4WD low range and looking behind me, this tree appeared in the corner of my eye. Whoa! I finished my turnaround, got out of the vehicle and took a closer look.

    It was gear time! I am pretty sure the temperature was about 0 degrees without the wind chill factor, but I was still willing to work the image despite my hands starting to curl with the cold.

    I absolutely loved the curve of this lone juniper. As I was composing the picture, a little break in the storm allowed a warm light into this freezing and darkening scene.

    A couple of exposures later, and it was back to my 'running-with-heater-on' truck. A few days and a little processing later – and this is my Beautiful Gnarly Tree!

