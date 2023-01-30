Alpe di Siusi, South Tyrol, Italy

Picture Story

We had four days in bilingual South Tyrol for photography on the Alpe di Siusi (or Seiser Alm). Coming from Kastelruth by electric car, we had to gain 800 metres in altitude to reach our parking lot. We could never predict the weather on the alp lower down in the hotel, so we always had to be surprised.

The mountain peaks of the Sass Rigais were pleasantly bathed in a soft light from the morning sun on their western flanks due to the morning haze. The impression was immediately picturesque and beautiful. The changing clouds made the background more dynamic, and the light changed in the green areas.

Using a tripod, I took repeated shots of this scene with a changing light impression, only to decide on a lighting situation during post-processing. That was the plan.

The electric car surprised us with considerable energy recovery on the way back to the hotel. Of the 20% used for the drive to the car park, we got 75% back, so we had only used 5% of the total energy at the end of our day's drive.

In the evening, I combined the best mountain exposures from two pictures into one image. With Photoshop, layers that fit on top of each other because of the tripod and masks to softly bring in the light like in an analogue darkroom. This way, the light never looks artificial. This is also a way of recovering energy in photography.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now