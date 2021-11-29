Kubota Garden, Seattle, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I always make it a point to visit Kubota Japanese Garden at least once during fall. Several times would be ideal, but once was all I had time for this year. Once was sufficient though.

I love this place, as it's beautiful, free and pretty close to where I live. What a relaxing place to stroll around, look for compositions and just take in the beauty.

This enchanting scene presented itself to me as I came upon one of my favorite parts of the garden. This stunning, softly backlit maple sporting maximum color created a beautiful color contrast with the cool tones of the pond it was overhanging.

A place I would recommend a visit to for anyone in the area. Anytime is a good time, but spring and especially fall is when this place really shines.

