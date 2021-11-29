    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Kubota Garden, Seattle, WA, USA
    By Joe Campisi

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    I always make it a point to visit Kubota Japanese Garden at least once during fall. Several times would be ideal, but once was all I had time for this year. Once was sufficient though.

    I love this place, as it's beautiful, free and pretty close to where I live. What a relaxing place to stroll around, look for compositions and just take in the beauty.

    This enchanting scene presented itself to me as I came upon one of my favorite parts of the garden. This stunning, softly backlit maple sporting maximum color created a beautiful color contrast with the cool tones of the pond it was overhanging.

    A place I would recommend a visit to for anyone in the area. Anytime is a good time, but spring and especially fall is when this place really shines.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®