Burgess Falls State Park, Sparta, Tennessee, USA

I found this park about an hour drive from where I was staying in Tennessee in late October. It was raining while on my way there but I knew that it was going to clear up once I arrived. It seemed that the rain kept others from being on the trail as I only ran into one other couple so I felt like I had the whole park to myself.

There are many scenic cascades and spill offs along the 1.6 miles of trail along Falling Water River to get to the top of the main waterfall. As the sunlight was beginning to come through I came across this scene just off of the trail and found a way to navigate into it. The massive tree roots and fallen colorful leaves at the base were captivating with the water flowing down behind it.

I set up my Nikon Z7 on my PlatyPod so I could capture the scene from a much lower perspective than my tripod would allow. Using my Nikon 16-35mm f/4 at f/16 and 16mm I set my iso to 40 so I would be able to use a 1.3 sec exposure to help smooth out the water spilling into the scene in the background.

