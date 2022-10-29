Oxbow Bend, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Autumn often feels like the shortest season of the year, but this year it felt much longer. The warm days and cold nights mixed perfectly to create incredibly vibrant colors across the landscape. The rising sun made the aspen trees glow gold along the shoreline at Oxbow Bend. Normally, by mid-October, the Grand Teton mountain range has a fresh coating of snow. However, this year, the late winter weather allowed the fall foliage to flourish. The crisp mountain air this fall morning was particularly fresh.

