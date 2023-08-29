Selfoss, Nordurphing, Iceland

I have experimented with long exposure time and again. I like this technique best on a train journey when the landscape passes by quickly, as if in flight, and I fuse the passing landscape over time with my smartphone. Again and again, very special pictures emerge that show interesting structures steered by chance.

After a long walk over rough terrain with heavy photo luggage, you don't feel like experimenting much. When you arrive, you first have to collect yourself and set up your equipment. The idea of an "intimate landscape" is one that comes closest to my heart when it comes to a waterfall. Sellfoss in Iceland gives you countless opportunities to do this. I was reminded of a theatre with a thousand loges, each with its own curtain and full of interesting viewing opportunities.

The use of filters often leads to a change in colour that has to be corrected in post-processing. Artistically overlaying shots from different shooting techniques into one image is also more difficult, as changing filters can shift the camera's position or focus, even if only minimally. That's why I prefer the multiple exposure method, where the camera already does the averaging. By controlling it with the laptop, all adjustments can be made on the camera without touching it, which simplifies digital post-processing.

The picture shows one of the many "theatre loges" of Sellfoss. It was taken conventionally with a Lee filter and was exposed for 15sec at ISO 100 and f8 on my Nikon D810 A. Although I tried many exposures, I liked this single shot best and did not make a composite.

