Dunquin, Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland

Dunquin lies at the most westerly tip of the Dingle Peninsula, overlooking the Blasket Islands. Its harbour has been used for centuries to ferry animals and people over and back to the outlying islands.

I captured this particular image on an evening in mid-January. I find that any time I capture images on the Dingle Peninsula, I usually find myself converting the vast majority of my images to black and white. I find that the results usually bring out more of the detail in the rocks and show more of the contrasts in the scene.

