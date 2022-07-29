Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse Sunrise, Nova Scotia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

What could be more wonderful than spending a two week fall trip in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Having a French Acadian lineage, it was particularly interesting for me to visit the sites of my relatives. One of the shockers was finding out that where we stayed in Malpeque, PEI was actually closer to the Equator than our home base in Seattle as the 80 plus degrees on Canadian’s Thanksgiving Day testified. But what a wonderful place, the lobster boats, lighthouses, ocean coves, boat houses, fall colors, folk music, etc.

We ended our trip at Peggy’s Cove which is the more famous of the small fishing communities located on the perimeter of the Chebucto Peninsula. It is presumed that the name comes from the nickname of Saint Margaret’s Bay, Peggy being the nickname for Margaret. Peggy’s Cove is both blessed and cursed by being only 26 miles from downtown Halifax as one day we had to escape when our innkeeper advised that there 5 busses of cruise ship passengers coming that day. The Cove is emblematic of what Nova Scotia has to offer with their fishing boats, boat houses and interesting shoreline.

The image here is of Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse, or Peggy’s Point Lighthouse and is perhaps the most photographed lighthouse in Canada. With me on this trip is a Phase One IQ180 and a ton (weight wise) of Mamiya and Hasselblad lenses. I think this was the last major trip I took with this camera configuration, preferring something smaller and lighter. There is nothing remarkable about obtaining this picture other than being at right place at the right time. Early morning with the hint of a nice sunrise did not disappoint. I would go back to the Maritimes in a heartbeat if they were not so far away. Easier to get to London than Halifax.

