Kentucky Countryside Tree, USA

This picture was shot during a road trip to Kentucky and Tennessee. My wife and I flew to Louisville and drove to Nashville via Bowling Green, where we visited my daughter and continued on. Coming from the New York metropolitan area, it is refreshing to see the horizon line of the Midwest.

I used a 70mm - 200mm lens, and the wider angle was perfect for capturing the sky, trees, and foreground. Lone trees abound in the flatlands and shallow rolling hills. Lone trees can also be photographed with others so long as they stand out from the rest.

