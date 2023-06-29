    Search
    Pagham Harbour, West Sussex, England
    By Barry Turner

    This picture was taken on my local beach, about 300 meters from where I live. The rocks in the water were originally planted to try to hold back the area's tides. There were four lines of boulders weighing many tons put into place, but in a couple of years or so, they were all swept away. We have now lost a couple hundred meters off the beach in certain areas, and it changes every day; we had even found American jeeps that have been uncovered by the tides and this date back to when they practised D-Day landings from here. Over the last thousand years, our shoreline has changed and will probably continue.

