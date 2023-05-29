Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Vila Real, Portugal

The Douglas-fir or Oregon-pine (Pseudotsuga menziesii (Mirbel) Franco) is an evergreen conifer native to western North America. Trees can reach 20–100 metres high and 2-3 meters diameter, and form dense forests where light penetrates with difficulty. As the trees grow taller, they lose their lower branches, and the green foliage starts dozens of meters high. The bark is grey and fissured, but when covered by algae and mosses, can be green in appearance.

The tree has been planted in several regions of Portugal, namely Vila Pouca de Aguiar, where this photograph was taken. On the edges of the forest the light penetrates, but the interior is dusky, and few herbaceous plants grow. I was enchanted by the morphology and elegance of the trees, the dialogue between light and shadows, and the silence felt inside, which invites meditation. The moment was captured with a Hasselblad X1D in crop mode. Perspective was corrected in post-production.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now