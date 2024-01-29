Lake Lure Fog, NC, USA

I spent the day watching the light and fog shift before my eyes. It was amazing to see the fog ebb and wane. The temperature was the variant on this January day. It went from below freezing to 56 and then 48 and down again.

I loved the way the fog cocooned the houses and the surrounding mountains. The waterfalls froze almost in front of me. I hung out with my tripod and constantly checked my meter for the highlights. I hoped the rest would come together.

