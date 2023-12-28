    Search
    Ponta Ruiva, Sagres, Vila do Bispo, Faro, Algarve, Portugal
    By Joao Cabral

    All images tell a story / All landscapes have a history. Photographs are greatly enriched when accompanied by their story, how and why they were captured, and what memories evoke us. Also, the history of the landscape we photograph helps us appreciate and enrich the image. What is the origin of the elements that make up the landscape we photographed? Are we facing a wild natural landscape or one modified by man? Why do we think this landscape is beautiful? Is the proportion, harmony, unity and order of its elements? Is it quality?

