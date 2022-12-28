Wooden Cabin, Hala Gasienicowa, Tatra Mountains, Poland

One of the most charming places in the Tatra Mountains is Hala Gasienicowa. The wooden cabins at the base of the mountains look extraordinary. I was lucky that one of them had the lights on.

It is a two-hour walk to the 1500-meter altitude Hala, but it is worth it. I had to walk deep in the snow to capture this picture, almost up my chest at parts.

I was there in the middle of the night and walked under the moonlight. The weather failed me a bit as the mountains were mostly covered by clouds, but it was still worth it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now