    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA
    By Robert Betka

    "The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.

    I was completely alone, and the woods were still and silent as I searched for a scene that would reflect the experience. I am drawn to intimate landscapes, so I captured this image of the tall, straight pines bedecked with snow and the snow-blanketed understory.

    Handholding in the dim light with a small aperture required a high ISO, to which I applied Topaz Denoise at the final edit.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®