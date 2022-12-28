Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.

I was completely alone, and the woods were still and silent as I searched for a scene that would reflect the experience. I am drawn to intimate landscapes, so I captured this image of the tall, straight pines bedecked with snow and the snow-blanketed understory.

Handholding in the dim light with a small aperture required a high ISO, to which I applied Topaz Denoise at the final edit.

