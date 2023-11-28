Wallaby Peak, Washington Pass Overlook, Okanogan County, Washington State, USA

Picture Story

This scene was captured during sunset, off the Washington Pass Overlook, on November 26th 2023.

In this picture, from left to right, we see Half Moon Peak (altitude 7,960 ft, 2,426- meters) and Wallaby Peak (altitude 7,995 ft, 2437-meters). These peaks are upon Kangaroo Ridge. This ridge is located within the Methow Mountains, a subset of the Cascade Range in Okanogan County, Washington State, USA.

A pleasant photographer from Anacortes joined me during the shoot. He also reached for his telephoto lens. Even though we both frequent this general area, it's the first time we crossed paths. I am glad to have shared this unique experience with a fine company.

Due to dryer-than-normal conditions, HWY 20 is still open. Freshly fallen snow now covers the mountains. It is unusual to see these conditions at this time of the year.

The photographer and I knew we were blessed by magical skies. The clouds had no particular direction. The winds aloft blew the clouds into long, white lines, some shaped like feathers streaking throughout the skies.

In the distance, we noticed massive fog moving east to west towards our viewpoint. The fog slowly covered the Scenic Loop or HWY 20 hundreds of feet below. Then, it wrapped around the foot of the mountains. The fog completely filled the lowland. The determined push from east to west continued with the fog having nowhere else to go but upwards. During the last many frames, the fog perfectly frames Wallaby Peak and Half Moon Peak. I will never witness the sum of all of these conditions again.

The rising fog eventually overtook us. With grateful smiles, we said farewell knowing we had shared one memorable shoot.

