Aspen And Evergreens, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA

I set out on a hike on a beautiful crisp autumn day in early November in the Beaverhead Range on the Idaho/Montana border. While the lower elevations were in the shadows on the hike during the late morning, returning in the late afternoon resulted in being rewarded with a beautiful side and backlighting upon the alpine forest!

Hiking along a talus slope on the north side of a valley a brilliantly lit aspen stood alone amongst an incredible stand of backlit evergreens! It was a joy to spend time capturing images as the light slowly receded into the horizon.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now