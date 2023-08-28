Swiftcurrent Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

I got my first DSLR in 2008, and using it over the following year prompted me to begin visiting the US national parks (currently 64 of them) to shoot the many landscapes. While I am retired now, I have been working for most of the years since then, so I was only able to visit a couple of parks per year. Glacier National Park was always on the list, but I did not make it there until 2019.

These days, one does not really visit this park for the glaciers, which have considerably receded since the park was established in 1910. The park lies across the continental divide of the Rocky Mountains in Montana. It is a wonderful vista of those mountains, streams, waterfalls, lakes and forests. The park is quite large, and the visit lasted about a week and a half. We stayed in three different locations to see several areas in the park without spending too much time just driving between them.

One of those spots was the Many Glacier Lodge on Swiftcurrent Lake. On our first morning there, we had some nice sunrise color, and I first shot the mountain across the lake. Then I went to a point on the lake shore where I could get a view to the east. The 15-second exposure smoothed the reflection of the sky on the lake.

