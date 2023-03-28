Party Rock, Lake Lure, NC, USA

Party Rock is an excellent hike, albeit challenging. It gives one the best view of Lake Lure, with an elevation of about 900'. Porting my tripod and backpack filled with cameras and lenses gave me quite a workout.

When I arrived at the top – what a view, I turned around and gave it a 360, planting my tripod where I could manage the light, distant mountains, lake and foliage. It was a spectacular view and a perfect resting place for a weary hiker.

