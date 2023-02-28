Vestrahorn, Stokksnes Peninsula, Iceland

Vestrahorn, a beautiful 1500-foot peak jaggedly jettisoning above the black sand beach, immediately catches one's eye and vision. However, the reflections on the receding surf vary from moment to moment. The Knowles above the beach also provide various opportunities, but the black sand and surf create patterns that compete with the jagged peaks.

My trip to Iceland was exhilarating yet challenging in the winter weather. An opportunity not to be missed for the young and hearty! The physical and photographic challenges are there in the majesty of the Icelandic landscapes.

