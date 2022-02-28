Grand View, Yosemite Valley, Yosemite, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was taken from a well known area in Yosemite as one leaves towards the exit of the Valley. It was a cold February morning in 2014 in a year without much rain or snow.Lacking much winter snow, I focused on the reflections in front of me. I could not resist this scene!The stillness of the day and the majesty, peacefulness of Yosemite can be appreciated looking up, or looking down at the reflections. Either way it was awe-inspiring!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now