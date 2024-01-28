Torun, Kuyavian Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

I like to use unconventional photography techniques to add some magic to the final photos. For this purpose, I play with the size of the aperture, use blur, and play with bokeh. This may not be a typical approach in landscape photography, but the world of photography is filled with typical/classic landscapes, so sometimes it is worth standing out from them.

In this case, I photographed the winter pines covered with the first snow from behind a birch grove, which still had a few yellow leaves left. With an aperture of f/6.7, they created an amazing bokeh in the foreground, like Christmas lights on a Christmas tree.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now