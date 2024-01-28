    Search
    Torun, Kuyavian Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
    By Magdalena Narloch Nalaskowska

    I like to use unconventional photography techniques to add some magic to the final photos. For this purpose, I play with the size of the aperture, use blur, and play with bokeh. This may not be a typical approach in landscape photography, but the world of photography is filled with typical/classic landscapes, so sometimes it is worth standing out from them.

    In this case, I photographed the winter pines covered with the first snow from behind a birch grove, which still had a few yellow leaves left. With an aperture of f/6.7, they created an amazing bokeh in the foreground, like Christmas lights on a Christmas tree.


