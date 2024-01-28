Sierra Nevada, Granada, Spain

An overnight in the Sierras was organised. I was looking forward to capturing snowy mountains as well as skiing activity. 13cm of snow had fallen a couple of days before the trip, and confidence was high that I'd be able to capture some decent landscape images both during daytime and nighttime.

However, drawing closer to the mountain range, it was clear that unseasonably high temperatures meant the snow was disappearing rapidly. It was disappointing, however getting out and about at night to take photos in the warm temperatures and under starry skies, meant that other photo opportunities arose. I made full use of these alternatives, which made up for that disappointment.

