Lake Sabrina Fall Colors, Eastern Sierra, California, USA

Catching the Fall color in the Eastern Sierras can be a daunting task as the period of color can stretch over 30 days. If you come and find the color late at the lower altitudes it is a miss.If the colors have not yet started there is still a chance for color at the higher spots. This was the situation on my visit.

I got an email from the chamber of commerce open the leaf condition saying it was peak color. Upon my arrival the peak color was weeks away and my time limited for photography. A trip to the higher Lakes was a saver and here at Lake Sabrina I was able to capture some decent color and reflections.

Tri-pod set up and shoot.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

