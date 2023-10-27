La Sal Mountains, Moab, Utah, USA

The La Sal Mountains, located just east of Moab, Utah, offer an abundance of color in early October. The fall foliage comprises Cottonwood, Scrub Oak, and Aspen. Views of the Moab Valley and the distant Henry Mountains can be seen to the west.

The La Sal Mountain Loop Road is an enjoyable and scenic drive accessed by a short drive south from Moab, ending in Castle Valley and the scenic Highway 128, which meanders along the Colorado River.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now