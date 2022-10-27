Tahquamenon Falls, MI, USA

We were on our second stop of a fall colors trip to the Upper Peninsula area of Michigan, Tahquamenon falls. We had hiked along the river looking for an interesting location to setup the tripod. We came upon this location and I knew this was one of the best spots we had seen so far. Because the sky was overcast I knew the colors would be very saturated. The reds, oranges all popped in front of the green foliage. The brown color of the water, comes from the tannins leeched into the water from the cedar swamp upstream.

