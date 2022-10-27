Dubai Sunrise, United Arab Emirates

I was born in Turkiye but moved to Dubai in 2019. I'm a hobbiest photographer based on the Dubai with great love and passion for photography. I m just sharing pictures from my eyes to world.

Photo taken United Arab Emirates, Dubai Palm Island in early morning. I was drinking my morning tea. Sunrise was very charming with orange color and it was giving me happiness with warm beautiful color. I impressed when i see How Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalife looks beautiful.

Boat was moving slowly with beautiful noise and was creating waves on the water.

