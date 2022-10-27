Desert Sunset, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

I am Dubai based hobby photographer. One day, I planned to visit the desert and do extreme activities like a buggy. When I was driving my buggy, I just noticed the sky color change like orange during the sunset, and I just turned off my buggy and started shooting, and before the losing sun, the view was creating a fantastic contrast. It was such a peaceful moment away from the city and people. You are alone with yourself and with marvelous nature. The view was meditating my soul

