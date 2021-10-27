    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    St Lawrence River, Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    October of 2021 was my second trip to the marvellous Charlevoix region with friends. We chose that time of year because the area is so spectacular in autumn. During my first trip in 2019, I had fallen in love with this location. I took a shot that was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/08/05/2021/charlevoix-quebec-canada-by-jacques-geoffroy

    As planned, we arrived at the St-Lawrence River shoreline 30 minutes before sunrise. The weather forecast was good. This time, I installed my tripod in the water., intending to show the coastal mountain and its reflection. For a few seconds, I thought I had glimpsed a dolphin head floating above the river. To compose and accentuate the beauty of the scene, I used my Leica wide-angle lens. I added a 10-stop ND filter to lengthen the exposure time, flattening the small waves and creating soft clouds. I love the Live Time feature on my camera: it allows me to have a perfect histogram (ETTR) each time without blowing the highlights. A fifteen second exposure did the trick.

    I find it important to revisit the same locations. At each visit, the conditions are changed and I find different aspects on which to focus. As this photograph shows: “Nature is so beautiful. I have to go back to Charlevoix!”

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®