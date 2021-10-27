St Lawrence River, Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

October of 2021 was my second trip to the marvellous Charlevoix region with friends. We chose that time of year because the area is so spectacular in autumn. During my first trip in 2019, I had fallen in love with this location. I took a shot that was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/08/05/2021/charlevoix-quebec-canada-by-jacques-geoffroy

As planned, we arrived at the St-Lawrence River shoreline 30 minutes before sunrise. The weather forecast was good. This time, I installed my tripod in the water., intending to show the coastal mountain and its reflection. For a few seconds, I thought I had glimpsed a dolphin head floating above the river. To compose and accentuate the beauty of the scene, I used my Leica wide-angle lens. I added a 10-stop ND filter to lengthen the exposure time, flattening the small waves and creating soft clouds. I love the Live Time feature on my camera: it allows me to have a perfect histogram (ETTR) each time without blowing the highlights. A fifteen second exposure did the trick.

I find it important to revisit the same locations. At each visit, the conditions are changed and I find different aspects on which to focus. As this photograph shows: “Nature is so beautiful. I have to go back to Charlevoix!”

