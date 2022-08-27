Buchberg, Spitz an der Donau, Austria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

"Time of Transition" is the title of this image in my portfolio. It was taken on a day in early November some years ago. My wife and I were hiking near Spitz an der Donau in the Wachau, a valley formed by the river Danube in Lower Austria. The path led us first through vineyards with golden autumn foliage. At the slopes of a hill called Buchberg, we reached a dense beech forest, also dominated by autumn colors, yet with still some greens remaining in between. The fog was getting dense, as the top of the hill was hidden in clouds. This scene made for an interesting juxtapposition of the seasons to my eye.

