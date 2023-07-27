Al Qudra Desert, Dubai, UAE

A Salt Cedar tree beautifully framed by the undulating desert sand. The Al Qudra Desert is a conservation area in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates and home to the Arabian Oryx. The almost extinct Oryx is being re-introduced into the area.

The area is accessible by car, preferably a 4 x 4 vehicle, and subjects can easily be reached by walking. Light and hazy skies are always a problem in the desert.

I was tracking and photographing the Oryx when I noticed the lone tree standing between the dunes. The sculptural trunk of the tree was particularly beautiful to me. The horizontal lines of the dunes seem to frame it perfectly. To give more power to the tree, I composed the image with the tree in the centre of the frame.

In post-production, the colours of the sand were desaturated and toned to remove the unappealing yellow and oranges and bring about softness in the image.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now