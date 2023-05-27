Eystrahorn, East Iceland

When I go to Iceland on a photo trip, I usually look for something unique that stimulates my senses. This can be a location that has been photographed millions of times before but at a different angle or with unique weather conditions.

I visited Vestrahorn and drove to Eystrohorn, Krossanesfjall, to photograph this unique mountain. My goal was to photograph Eystrahorn from above the water line. Unfortunately, it soon became apparent that this was impossible due to strong gusts of wind, which is very normal in Iceland during fall. Not to worry, though, because this happens to a landscape photographer more than once when the weather gods have something different in mind than expected.

When I found a nice composition from land to photograph Eystrahorn, I saw in the corner of my left eye a rain front coming in with the sun behind it. This was toward the back of Vestrahorn, Stokksnes. It was so far away that my 100-500mm telephoto lens proved necessary. When making the composition, I was afraid that the photo would be overexposed, but it turned out that this would actually be of added value to the picture.

I also noticed birds gliding through the wind. I made several images to get a bird in the right place in my composition. It was an incredible feeling when everything fell together. I knew the picture I had taken was one I had been looking for – one with atmosphere and drama.

Even though I didn't capture the picture I envisioned, I couldn't top this on that day. Iceland never disappoints, and bad weather does not exist. Make the most of every moment and every place.

