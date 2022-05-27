Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Hvitserkur is one of the most famous placecs in Iceland! I was there in the summer of 2015, is a stack of basaltic origin on the east coast of the Vatnsnes peninsula in north-west Iceland, reachable by the Vatnsnesvegur. The name derives from the color of the guano of the birds (seagulls and fulmars) that nest in large numbers on the rock formation.

The spur is about 15 meters high and the two holes at the base give it the appearance of a dragon drinking.

According to local tradition, Hvitserkur is actually a petrified troll and once this very troll is said to have lived in Strandir, east off Hvitserkur. A few fjords away was a church called Thingeyrarkirkja. Henceforth, would loud noises from its church bells often be heard around the region. In short, this would send the troll into a craze. He set off to rip them down but took too long and turned to stone midway.

There he stands still today.

