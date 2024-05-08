Bandon Beach Sunset, Oregon, USA

Bandon Beach on the southern Oregon coast is famous for its numerous sea stacks, attracting photographers and other visitors worldwide. The weather can be hit or miss any time of year, ranging from a cloudless sky to completely overcast and no color.

On this trip, we had only one evening with some wispy clouds at sunset, and I extended my stay to take advantage of the favorable conditions. I enjoyed a wonderful evening doing my best to capture images showcasing the beauty of this very special place.

