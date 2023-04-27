Sierra de Aguas, Alora, Malaga, Spain

The picture was taken in November in Southern Spain. Sixty minutes before I took this picture, there was a clear blue sky. Because it has been very sunny all day, I took my camera with me to take some sunset impressions. Then, out of the blue, these clouds showed up before me.

First, it was fully red because of the sunset, and afterwards, when the sun was behind the mountains, it became a blue color with some pink/orange borders from the sunset. Then, after a few hours, the sky was clear again. There was no rain or thunderstorm involved.

The image for me is special because it is taken in my hometown, Álora, Spain. Photography is about being there at the right time and in the right place. I guess it was my moment to capture this special moment.

I went up for a sunset shoot and came home with this image. The colors and the shape of the clouds are stunning!

As a sailor, I've seen quite some severe weather conditions, but I've never seen a sky changing so quickly.

Once again, I could explain to my family why I always have my camera at hand. When moments become memories...

