Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland

Our ferry from the Isle of Skye to the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland was cancelled because of strong winds. We were transferred onto a ferry leaving early the following morning, which meant we had a more leisurely trip from our base on the mainland of Scotland to the ferry terminal on the Isle of Skye.

Travelling through the highlands of Scotland, we encountered amazing scenes with snow-capped mountains and clouds. This resulted in us heading towards our overnight accommodation much later than anticipated. Rounding a bend in the road, we were presented with spectacular light across a loch and the Eilean Donan Castle standing magnificently poised on the edge.

Opening times for the Castle had passed, which helped us quickly find a place in the car park and get cameras out to capture the image before the sun disappeared.

There was time for a couple of shots, and then the scene disappeared as night drew closer.

So many unexpected and casual events led us to this place just at the right time to capture a powerful image. We had anticipated seeing the Castle later in the week and making a drone video, but because of bad weather and our later arrival on the island, we ended up being in the right place at the right time.

