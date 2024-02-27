Cap do Mundo, Perafita, Matosinhos, Entre-Douro-e-Minho, Portugal

The northwest coast of Continental Portugal, with numerous rocky stretches, is particularly treacherous to navigation, especially at high tide when the granite boulders are submerged at a shallow depth. On 16 January 1913, the English steamer Veronese, carrying 221 passengers, crashed into the rocks near Cap do Mundo, a few kilometres north of Oporto. The violent weather conditions made the rescue operation difficult and risky. About 190 passengers were saved. The salvage operation was filmed by the company Invicta Film, which produced one of the biggest international hits of the Portuguese silent film industry (available on YouTube).

Nearby, an event took place during World War II. On 3 June 1945, the nazi U Boat 1277 was scuttled by his crew to avoid being captured by the Allies. The crew disembarked from the submarine in rubber dinghies and landed on a beach near Cap do Mundo. Those who stayed aboard to manoeuvre the U-1277 were later collected by the Portuguese lifeguard Carvalho Araújo and sailed to Leixões. The authorities handed over the crew to a British warship in Lisbon. Currently, the wreck of U Boat 1277 is located two miles offshore, laying at a depth of 31 meters. This dive site is only recommended for experienced and advanced divers.

A few days ago, on a beautiful sunny afternoon with a rough sea, while walking near Cap do Mundo, where these two dramatic events occurred, I imagined the scenes that took place in 1913 and 1945. Low tide showed the formidable granite blocks, some orange, others very dark, which, illuminated by the late afternoon sun, impressed any spectator who passed by. The moment was captured using a wide-angle lens and a very long exposure.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now