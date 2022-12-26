Ice On Diamond Beach, Iceland

This photo was taken at Diamon Beach in Iceland at the beginning of December. Diamond beach is one of the iconic photography locations in Iceland. This image was taken during our second visit to the beach. It was a gorgeous sunny morning, and there were plenty of opportunities for photography.

I found this iceberg a little far from the beach, but the sun rose within the arch created by the ice. I have used a medium telephoto lens to isolate the ice formation and magnify the sun rising. I also wanted to get some waves to give an idea of the great spectacle we could admire.

