    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Ice On Diamond Beach, Iceland
    By Michele Borgarelli

    This photo was taken at Diamon Beach in Iceland at the beginning of December. Diamond beach is one of the iconic photography locations in Iceland. This image was taken during our second visit to the beach. It was a gorgeous sunny morning, and there were plenty of opportunities for photography.

    I found this iceberg a little far from the beach, but the sun rose within the arch created by the ice. I have used a medium telephoto lens to isolate the ice formation and magnify the sun rising. I also wanted to get some waves to give an idea of the great spectacle we could admire.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®