Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA

Seneca Rocks are one of the best-known landmarks in West Virginia. They are a prominent and visually striking rock formation rising nearly 900 feet above the confluence of Seneca Creek with the North Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River.

In 1943 and 1944, the 10th Mountain Division of the US army used Seneca Rocks to train mountain troops in assault climbing. They left behind an estimated 75 thousand soft iron pitons, some of which can still be found on the rocks, and which inspired one of the faces to be named 'The Face of a Thousand Pitons'.

This picture was captured in the summer of 2022.

