El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina

I spent a couple of days in this region camping and photographing the surrounding area during this prime time of year. The valley was covered in a perfect array of foliage of all colors, and my timing was perfect. This was my final morning before heading back to town.

It had rained throughout most of the night and then into the morning. That morning, the rain would let up for brief pockets of time, and the rising sun threw its warmth across the trees and the jagged distant peaks. Impressive mountains flank either side and lead to the popular point of focus for the area, Cerro Torre. While Cerro Torre gets all the attention, I found the entire range to be quite striking, and I felt sympathy for the other mountains for the lack of attention they received.

It was as if Cerro Torre was the perfect sibling that got all the attention and praise, and none of the other mountains could compete. That's why Cerro Torre is not present in this image, as an ode to those overshadowed by another.

The image was captured handheld at 35 mm. There were many compositions to be had in the area with all of the dynamic foreground elements and being surrounded on three sides by mountains. I moved around quite a bit with the constantly shifting light and atmosphere, continually changing compositions and subjects. At one point, a rainbow appeared on a neighboring mountain and moments later was gone. The next, the rain would kick up again and get caught in a sun shower.

