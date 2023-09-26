Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, USA

Haystack Rock, at the edge of the seashore in Cannon Beach, OR, is an often-photographed sea stack on the Oregon coast.

The Milky Way lines up behind the sea stack at night in the summer. The trick with this shot is to get a clear night at the right time of the lunar cycle without fog.

I framed this shot and patiently waited for a receding wave to leave a little water on the sandy shore to catch reflections from the stars. This is a single 10-second exposure.

