Perito Moreno Glacier, Provincia Santa Cruz, Argentina

This photo was taken from the boat that was taking us back to the mainland after a walk in the Perito Moreno Glacier, in Lago Argentina, Santa Cruz Province in Argentina.

This was the last day of a trip my youngest daughter and I took to Torres del Paine National Park in Chile and Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina in January 2020, a couple of months before the COVID pandemic hit and lockdowns where imposed.

Fortunately, we had wonderful weather the entire trip and even in the glacier walk, but in the boat trip back, this dark, gloomy, somewhat frightening weather system appeared on our left with four shades of blue – lighter shades from the lake and the glacier in the foreground, and a darker, gloomier shade in the mountains and the clouds in the backgrounds, and on the right-hand side an almost white part of the glacier and a touch of brown earth.

Dimitri Vasileiou

