Vidago, Chaves, Vila Real, Tras os Montes, Portugal

The Vidago forest park in the Chaves region, Trás-os-Montes, Portugal, is one of the most beautiful thermal parks, marked by the impressive hotel, several thermal springs and centuries-old trees. The park is traversed by a network of paths leading to different fountains and a large central lake, with a small island in the centre, accessed through an elegant wooden bridge.

Among the oldest and largest trees stand out redwoods, horse chestnuts, oaks, sweet chestnut trees, plane trees, lindens, poplars, beeches, cedars-of-Goa and magnolias. Walking through the forest park a few days ago, with the sun shining in the sky and a perfectly static atmosphere, I was surprised by the beautiful reflections of the centenary trees in the water.

In the parts of the lake where the aquatic plant common duckweed did not grow, I observed water-reflected images of those majestic trees as if I were looking into a mirror. On the surface of the water, we could also see pieces of bark from the plane trees, mosaics of brown colour, which dialogued with the duckweed's green and the trees' dark reflections, giving the landscape a sublime stillness.

