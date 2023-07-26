Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain

The picture was taken on a Sunny day in Spring near a reserve in Cadiz, Spain. I was on a mission to photograph flamencos at the nearby saltwater lake, but due to the heavy wind, the flamencos sheltered on the other side of the lake. It was not possible to get a decent picture from that distance. I decided to look for another access to get to the other side of the lake. I left the car behind and started to walk direction of the flamencos.

After an hour's hike, I got to this place and was rewarded with this photo.

The beach is accessible, but when you enter, you see a large wall made from a fishnet. The wall is fully decorated with garbage from the ocean and beach. It reminds you of the need to preserve this beautiful planet. If not, we could end with trees like this. Ocean preservation means a lot to me, and as a sailor, I witness the devastating consequences of our way of living on a daily basis. Who are we to think the oceans are ours?

I didn't get to photograph any flamencos that day. Even though the result was different than planned, I had a wonderful day with this minimalistic impression.

