Fishing Bridge, Yellowstone National Park, Cody, WY, USA

One of the most uniquely beautiful locations in the United States is Yellowstone National Park. Sadly, southern Montana and northern Wyoming suffered catastrophic flooding this year, which impacted the northern portion of Yellowstone.

While most of the park has reopened, the north and northeast entrances will remain closed for the foreseeable future. I was very fortunate that I was able to visit the park in early June, only a week before the flooding. It either snowed or rained most of the time I was in the park. The last morning I was there, I lucked out and the overcast broke to let the sun shine down.

I spent my last morning on the Fishing Bridge, which spans the Yellowstone River just above where it enters Yellowstone Lake. A fresh dusting of snow lay on the banks of the river and sparkled in the golden light of early morning.

