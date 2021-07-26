Row on Row, New Dundee, Ontario, Canada

On the drive home from another photoshoot I passed this field and had to promptly turn around and go back. The light play on the rows and rows of crops in the field drew my eyes along the trail to the back of the property over the hill. I wondered what was back there but didn't dare go as it was private property. Regardless where I walked along the edge of the field, all of the rows led to the same point.

