Dead Sea, Israel

There is something exceptionally rewarding about shooting at the lowest point on earth, the Dead Sea. As long as you avoid the hundreds of sinkholes scattered along the beach path to the water, it is recommended that you avoid shooting during the day, as the heat can burn your equipment if the salt doesn't reach it first. As I have photographed this area numerous times, I learned to arrive at dusk or dawn to get a kaleidoscope of colours that change every few seconds, which keeps you very busy shooting until the sun overwhelms everything.

The photograph was taken on the western shore of the Dead Sea from Israel, capturing the red mountains of the Jordan rift valley on the eastern shore. Due to the Dead Sea's salty waters, 400 meters below sea level, it serves as a virtual mirror, reflecting the red mountain range along its shore, creating a minimalist reflection in a salty sea.

