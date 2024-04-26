Stori Drangur and Litli Drangur, Vagar, Faroe Islands

Stóri Drangur and Lítli Drangur are two sea stacks located between the islet of Trindhólmur and the island of Vágar in the Faroe Islands.

We had seen these sea stacks close up when taking a ferry from the village of Sørvágur to Mykines, the most western of the eighteen islands that constitute the Faroe Islands. The larger of the sea stacks, Stóri Drangur, has an open arch through which boats can pass when the sea conditions are right.

This image, taken late afternoon, was captured from near the village of Bøur on Vágar. Visiting the Faroes Islands had been on our bucket list for some years after I had seen photos of the spectacular ruggedness of the islands that make up this autonomous territory of Denmark.

